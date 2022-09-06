Union Pacific train derails in Franklin County

HAMPTON — A Union Pacific train derailed early Monday morning in Franklin County.

At about 3:30 AM, 44 cars of a southbound train hauling mixed freight derailed on a bridge between Chapin and Hampton. The derailment resulted in some asphalt spilling into a creek. A statement from the Union Pacific released on Monday stated that hazmat teams were on the scene and emergency response activities were underway. None of the crew was hurt and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

180th and 190th Streets between Nettle and Olive Avenues northwest of Hampton were closed because of the derailment.