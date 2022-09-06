KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Union Pacific train derails in Franklin County

September 6, 2022 4:29AM CDT
Share

HAMPTON — A Union Pacific train derailed early Monday morning in Franklin County.

At about 3:30 AM, 44 cars of a southbound train hauling mixed freight derailed on a bridge between Chapin and Hampton. The derailment resulted in some asphalt spilling into a creek. A statement from the Union Pacific released on Monday stated that hazmat teams were on the scene and emergency response activities were underway. None of the crew was hurt and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

180th and 190th Streets between Nettle and Olive Avenues northwest of Hampton were closed because of the derailment.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
4

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
5

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges