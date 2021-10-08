      Weather Alert

Union members vote this Sunday on new contract for John Deere

Oct 8, 2021 @ 1:30pm

WATERLOO — Union workers at a dozen John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas will vote Sunday on a new, six-year contract.

The agreement would cover more than 10,000 John Deere employees. United Auto Workers leaders have said the deal would provide “significant economic gains” and it includes a minimum starting wage of $19 an hour that could range as high as $30 an hour if the worker has experience. John Deere’s Iowa factories are in Ankeny, Davenport, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Waterloo.

The last time Deere workers went on strike was in 1986, during the upheaval of the Farm Crisis.

