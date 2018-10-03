UNI student from Mason City pleads not guilty to extortion charge

CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student from Mason City accused of attempting to extort sex from a woman has pleaded not guilty.

18-year-old Christian Gossweiler was arrested in late August on one count of extortion, a Class D felony. Authorities say the woman had sent Gossweiler videos and nude photos via a social media app, with Gossweiler then demanding she send more photos and videos or he would post online the material he already had. Gossweiler is accused of telling the woman that if she had sex with him, he would stop demanding photos and videos.

The woman made a report to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, which forwarded the complaint to the UNI Police. Investigators then posed as the woman in communicating with Gossweiler and set up a time and place to meet on campus for sex, with Gossweiler being arrested at that location.

Gossweiler entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on November 27th.