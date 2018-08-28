UNI student from Mason City charged with extortion
By KGLO News
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 6:15 AM

CEDAR FALLS — Police at the University of Northern Iowa say they’ve arrested a student from Mason City after allegedly attempting to extort sex from a woman.

18-year-old Christian Gossweiler was arrested last week on one count of extortion, a Class D felony.

Authorities say the woman had sent Gossweiler videos and nude photos via a social media app, with Gossweiler then demanding she send more photos and videos or he would post online the material he already had. Gossweiler is accused of telling the woman that if she had sex with him, he would stop demanding photos and videos.

The woman made a report to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, which forwarded the complaint to the UNI Police.

Investigators then posed as the woman in communicating with Gossweiler and set up a time and place to meet on campus for sex, with Gossweiler being arrested at that location.

Gossweiler has been released pending his initial appearance in Black Hawk County District Court on September 12th.

