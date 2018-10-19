Unemployment rate stays the same in September

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed steady in September at 2.5 percent according to Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. “The number of working Iowans is increasing, the number of unemployed Iowans is decreasing, and our great state continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.”

Townsend says to keep the momentum going, the state needs to focus on the future to ensure a skilled workforce is being built to meet the needs of Iowa’s employers. “That’s why Future Ready Iowa is so critical to our state’s long term success. With the thirteenth Future Ready Iowa summit taking place today in Des Moines and five more summits taking place in the weeks ahead, over 2,500 education, community and business leaders will have come together to ignite local and regional planning efforts.”

The number of unemployed Iowans continues to be at an 18-year-low at 41,800 in September.