Unemployment rate down for fifth straight month in Iowa
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate is down once again. Iowa Workforce Development reports that the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month to 2.7% in May, down from 3.0% in April and 4.5% one year ago.
Workforce Development says the total number of working Iowans increased to 1,657,200 in May, 10,400 higher than April and 52,300 higher than a year ago. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 46,800 in May from 50,900 in April.
Financial activities added the most jobs in May with 1300 for the month, with most of the increase stemming from insurance carriers and related activities. This is the first time the financial activities sector had reported an increase since January. Manufacturing had its sixth straight month of gains, adding 1000 jobs due to hiring in nondurable goods shops.
Job losses in May were highest in construction, the first loss for this sector after six straight months of job growth. Workforce Development says many of those losses were due to specialty trade constructions projects paring jobs, possibly reflecting apprehension about launching new projects amid higher costs.