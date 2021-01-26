Unemployment drops in December
DES MOINES — The state unemployment rate took a big drop in December.
The rate went down to 3.1% in December — compared to 3.8% in November. The number of unemployed dropped 10,000 in December compared to in November.
The current estimate is 137,200 lower than the Covid-19 peak in April of 188,000 and only 1,500 higher than the level of last year at this time. The state’s unemployment rate was 2.8% one year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 6.7% in December.