Unemployment claims take biggest drop since pandemic began

Jul 23, 2020 @ 11:20am

DES MOINES — Continuing unemployment claims dropped again last week.

Iowa Workforce Development says the number of continuing claims was down by almost 18,000 from the previous week to 116,810. IWD says that is the biggest drop in ongoing claims since the start of the pandemic.

The number of first-time claims also dropped last week by around 1,100. There were still around 9,500 first-time claims –with manufacturing leading the way at 2,085 last week. The self-employed and independent contractors saw 1,703 first-time claims.

