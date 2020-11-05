Unemployment claims continue falling
DES MOINES — Iowa’s overall unemployment claims continue to be on a downward trend.
The US Department of Labor says the continuing unemployment claims dropped by 2,535 last week and are now down to around 37,000. Claims had peaked at nearly 190,000 in May.
The number of new unemployment claims were up by 614.
Iowa Workforce Development says we are entering the time of year where the state starts to see an increase in unemployment claims due to colder weather that slows the ag and construction industries.