      Breaking News
Human remains found last week identified as Kazmerzak

Unemployment claims continue falling

Nov 5, 2020 @ 10:55am

DES MOINES — Iowa’s overall unemployment claims continue to be on a downward trend.

The US Department of Labor says the continuing unemployment claims dropped by 2,535 last week and are now down to around 37,000. Claims had peaked at nearly 190,000 in May.

The number of new unemployment claims were up by 614.

Iowa Workforce Development says we are entering the time of year where the state starts to see an increase in unemployment claims due to colder weather that slows the ag and construction industries.

For the latest

Trending
‘We’ve had a great run together,’ Trump tells Iowa supporters
Number of active COVID cases in area rises 50 in 24 hour period, one new death in Winnebago County
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cancels classes today due to surge of COVID cases in Hancock County
Wednesday COVID update --- second straight day area active cases increase 100+, 14-day area average positivity rate at 16.1%
Forecasters spot a ‘La Nina’ which could mean a frosty winter for Iowa