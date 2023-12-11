KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy To Address US Military In Washington As Funding For Ukraine’s War Runs Out

December 11, 2023 12:15PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities.

But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate
2

Iowa Supreme Court overturns drug possession conviction of Texas trucker after Worth County stop
3

Additional charges filed against man arrested earlier this month for gun incident at Mason City bar
4

Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman to rely on diminished responsibility defense
5

Mason City's mayor happy with hotel project finally moving forward, shift of hotel ballroom into Younkers store space (AUDIO)