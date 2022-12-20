KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ukraine’s President Planning To Visit Washington D.C. Wednesday

December 20, 2022 5:09PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Two congressional sources and one other person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the highly sensitive visit on the condition of anonymity.

They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

