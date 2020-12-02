      Weather Alert

UI expert to advise FDA on emergency COVID vaccines

Dec 2, 2020 @ 11:15am

IOWA CITY — A coronavirus expert at the University of Iowa says he’s encouraged by the rapid progress drug companies are making on COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Stanley Perlman is part of a scientific panel that will advise the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on whether to grant emergency authorization for their use.

Dr. Perlman says there are no signs of major side effects from the two leading vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but they can cause flu-like symptoms after each dose.

“I think it’s important for people to know that this might occur,” Perlman says. “The other thing is that if one does react like this then we think that this will correlate with a good immune response to the virus so you actually will be protected.”

Perlman says the first doses could be released within weeks but it will likely be several more months before vaccinations become widely available.

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
After the Black Friday frenzy fades, shop Small Business Saturday
Seven hubs set up to distribute PPE from state stockpile
Clear Lake firefighters battle two separate blazes overnight