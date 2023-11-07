KGLO News KGLO News Logo

UI bid for Mercy Iowa City approved by bankruptcy court

November 7, 2023 10:40AM CST
(UI photo)

IOWA CITY — A bankruptcy court has approved the sale of the Mercy Iowa City Hospital to the University of Iowa.

A statement from the UI says they are committed to offering employment to all Mercy Iowa City employees in good standing. The statement says they plan to conduct an in-depth analysis of the health care needs of Iowa City and there will be no immediate changes for patients, employees, or physicians.

Their plan is for Mercy Iowa City to officially merge with the UI Hospitals and Clinics  in early 2024.

