UI atheltic director Barta says he’ll retire August 1st

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has announced he will retire on August 1st after 17 years.

The 59-year-old Barta has served in the role since 2006 and also held prestigious roles throughout the collegiate sports landscape such as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Barta in a written statement says the decision did not come lightly nor without significant thought, but he came to the conclusion that there’s never a good time to step away, because there’s always more to be done, but that being said, he says he’s confident this is the right time for him as well as his family.

While the Hawkeyes have remained mostly stable in terms of coaching turnover in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball during Barta’s tenure, the athletic department also dealt with its share of controversies under his leadership.

The school announced this month that it had alerted the NCAA about potential violations within the department related to sports wagering involving 26 athletes.

Earlier this year, the school and athletic department settled a $4 million lawsuit from 12 former football players alleging racial discrimination.