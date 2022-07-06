      Weather Alert

U.S. To Diversify Infant Formula Industry To Avoid Shortages

Jul 6, 2022 @ 12:44pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is looking to help foreign manufacturers of baby formula stay on the U.S. market for the long term.

It’s an effort to diversify the industry after the closure of the largest domestic plant sparked a nationwide shortage.

The Food and Drug Administration is set to announce plans to help overseas producers that have sent supplies to the United States, under emergency approval to address the shortfall, secure long-term authorization to market their formula in the U.S.

The agency will provide a way for producers temporarily selling in the U.S. to meet existing regulatory requirements so they can stay on the market.

For the latest

Trending
Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge
Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty
Two of three charged with Clear Lake burglaries given suspended sentences, plea change hearing set for third defendant
Iowa Supreme Court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits
Connect With Us