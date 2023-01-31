KGLO News KGLO News Logo

U.S. Probes Complaints Of Parts Flying Off Of Ford Explorers

January 31, 2023 11:29AM CST
Share
U.S. Probes Complaints Of Parts Flying Off Of Ford Explorers

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs.

The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4

Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction
5

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft