      Weather Alert

U.S. Health Officials Expand Recommendation For Monkeypox Vaccination

Jun 28, 2022 @ 6:23pm

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.

They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. had identified 306 cases in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

More than 4,700 cases have been found in more than 40 other countries outside the areas of Africa where the virus is endemic.

For the latest

Trending
Roundabouts one option Mason City's city council will explore in State Highway 122 reconstruction
Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state's manure management plan laws
Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65
Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property
Connect With Us