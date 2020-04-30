Tyson to up bonuses for workers, shut down Sioux City area plant temporarily
DES MOINES — A giant food processing company that was recently forced to shut down its plants in Columbus Junction, Perry and Waterloo due to coronavirus outbreaks now plans to double employee bonuses.
Tyson Foods, Inc., announced in a press release Wednesday that the company will be paying an extra $120 million in bonuses to frontline workers and truckers. Earlier this month, Tyson said the amount would be $60 million. Under the program, 116,000 Tyson workers are eligible to receive two $500 payments – one in May and one in July.
According to the press release, Tyson Foods is also increasing short-term disability benefits through the end of June for team members who are unable to work due to illness. The company says it’s also increasing employee screening and implementing other safety measures designed to protect production workers from the virus.
== Tyson will temporarily shut down its Dakota City beef facility near Sioux City this weekend.
A statement from the company says the facility will pause operations starting Friday through Monday, May 4th to complete a deep cleaning of the entire plant. The company says it has been working closely with the local health department and is in the process of screening plant team members for COVID-19 with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.
The Dakota City facility is one of the largest beef processing plant in the country and employs a workforce of 4,300. It’s the largest employer in the Sioux City metro. The plant normally produces enough beef in one day to feed 18 million people, but with increased absenteeism over the last few weeks the company has had to scale back production. Tyson says employees will continue to be paid through the temporary closure.
Tyson had previously idled its pork plants in Waterloo and Perry and plants in Indiana and Washington for similar reasons.