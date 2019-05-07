Two years after pleading guilty, Mason City man arrested and sentenced on forgery charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man recently arrested after not showing up two years ago for his sentencing on forgery and theft charges has been sentenced.

36-year-old Jeffrey Baumann was charged in March of 2017 with eight counts of forgery and five counts of lottery ticket theft after being accused of using forged checks to pay for items at several businesses in Mason City in October of 2016. As part of a plea agreement, Baumann pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery in May 2017.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2017 for violating the terms of his pre-sentencing release and he had remained at large until being arrested on March 24th.

Online court records show that Baumann was sentenced on Monday by Judge Karen Salic to suspended five-year prison terms on each charge along with five years probation.