As per the reports from 6abc and NJ Advance Media, two young women lost their lives in a tragic incident. Escarlin Suriel, a 21-year-old from Atlantic City, and Gabriella Constrantino, a 22-year-old from Pleasantville, passed away at around 8:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

According to police reports cited by 6abc and other news outlets, a Nissan Sentra heading west caused the collision by entering the eastbound lanes and colliding head-on with a Kia Forte. The impact caused the Kia to move backward and hit another Nissan Sentra while debris from the crash hit a Toyota Yaris. The Nissan Sentra that caused the accident caught fire, as reported by 6abc.

According to reports, Suriel was behind the wheel of the Kia while Constrantino was a passenger in the vehicle that caused the accident. Apparently, some Good Samaritans quickly came to the scene and helped pull the victims out of their cars. As a result of the crash, at least six people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with different injuries.

Suriel and Constrantino received an outpouring of condolences.

