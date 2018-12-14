Two wanted men arrested at Diamond Jo Casino
By KGLO News
Dec 14, 2018 @ 5:21 AM

NORTHWOOD — Two men who were wanted by law enforcement were arrested late Wednesday night at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was at the casino at about 11:45 PM checking for a wanted subject, and subsequently two people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Demetrius Holbrook of Minnesota was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Woodbury County, while Samuel Morris was arrested on a felony warrant out of Minnesota. Both men were taken into custody without incident.

Holbrook was released on bond, while Morris was being held in the Worth County Jail facing extradition to Minnesota.

