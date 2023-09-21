Two teens arrested on terrorism, weapon possession charges in Mason City

MASON CITY — Two teens were arrested on Wednesday night on terrorism and weapon possession charges.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly after 9 o’clock regarding subjects in a vehicle brandishing guns at another occupied vehicle near the intersection of 19th and South Pierce. A few minutes later, a deputy located the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop near the intersection of 34th and South Federal.

Two unnamed juveniles were arrested, with a 16-year-old resisting arrest while having a loaded handgun in his waistband, but was taken into custody without any injury. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a 9-millimeter handgun reported stolen out of Clear Lake. A 15-year-old passenger was found to be in possession of another 9-millimeter handgun reported stolen out of Northwood.

Both juveniles were arrested, processed at the Cerro Gordo County Jail and then transported to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo.

Both juveniles were charged with third-degree theft and being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon. The 15-year-old was also charged with terrorism, a Class B felony, while the 16-year-old was also charged with interference with official acts.

Deputies were assisted by the Mason City Police Department.