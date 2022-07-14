      Weather Alert

Two searches underway for missing girls on Iowa waterways

Jul 14, 2022 @ 11:49am

DES MOINES — Separate search efforts are underway this morning on waterways in central and eastern Iowa for girls who went missing on Wednesday. 

Des Moines police say the search is back underway on the Raccoon River for an 11-year-old girl. She’s presumed drowned after rafting with friends on the river last night. Police say the girl got off the raft, went underwater and didn’t surface.

Another girl is believed to have met the same fate at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County. Witnesses say the girl was struggling in the water mid-afternoon and vanished in the Cedar River. A helicopter and drones were being used in that search.

