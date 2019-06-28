Two people charged for false report connected to car found in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — Two people have been charged for making a false report to police after authorities found a vehicle in Clear Lake early Sunday morning.

The Clear Lake Police and Fire Departments were called at about 2:50 AM to the city-owned boat ramp at Main Avenue and North Shore Drive, where an unoccupied vehicle was found submerged in the lake. Police at the time said they located the owner of the vehicle in Mason City, who said it had been stolen in Clear Lake.

Police now say that the vehicle was not stolen, but it was unintentionally driven into the lake by the owner’s friend. Captain Mike Colby says the vehicle’s owner, 26-year-old Jessica Rush of Manly, allegedly allowed 26-year-old Ashlyn Petersen of Mason City, to drive her car home Sunday morning. Rush was a passenger when the vehicle went into the lake.

Both Rush and Petersen have been charged with false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1875.

Petersen was also charged with the simple misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to maintain control, and violation of a restricted license.