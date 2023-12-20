Two people arrested in Clear Lake as part of Michigan murder investigation

CLEAR LAKE — Two people are in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after being arrested as part of a murder investigation in Michigan.

The Clear Lake Police Department says 50-year-old Margaret Kempainen and 20-year-old Jacob Kempainen, both from Hartland Wisconsin, were taken into custody at about 6:30 Tuesday night at the request of the Houghton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office.

Police Chief Mike Colby says just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night, his department was contacted by Houghton County requesting assistance since they had information that the suspects were currently in the Clear Lake area and were armed and dangerous. Less than a half hour later, the pair were located at a local gas station, with officers detaining them without incident.

Margaret and Jacob Kempainen are in the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting extradition to Michigan on one count of homicide.