Two of three charged with Clear Lake burglaries given suspended sentences, plea change hearing set for third defendant
Tania Kliven
CLEAR LAKE — Two of three people charged with being involved in a number of burglaries in Clear Lake earlier this year have been given suspended prison sentences, while a plea change hearing has been set for the other defendant.
45-year-old Tania Kliven and 41-year-old Misty Buckley of Clear Lake as well as 37-year-old Micah Price of Cedar Rapids were arrested in February after being allegedly connected to vehicle burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and credit card fraud that took place during January and February. A criminal complaint stated that a search warrant conducted at a Clear Lake residence found a majority of items tying all the crimes together was located, with the three being involved in constant communication regarding the crimes occurring for financial gain.
Kliven, who was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance, pleaded guilty in May to one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony. Kliven was sentenced this week by District Judge James Drew to a suspended 25-year prison sentence and placed on up to five years probation.
Price in April as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct with other charges being dropped. Prosecutors recommended a suspended prison term with five years probation if Price was accepted into the drug court program, but if he was not accepted, a 25-year prison term would be imposed and not suspended. Price was accepted into drug court and Drew agreed with that recommendation during a sentencing hearing this week.
Buckley, who is charged with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, is scheduled to have a plea change hearing on July 19th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.