Two new COVID deaths reported in Franklin County
The latest updates on COVID-19 in our listening area and statewide:
From Tuesday to Wednesday, there were two new deaths reported in Franklin County bringing our area total to 36. There were 14 new cases reported in our area as well.
Statewide, 412 new cases were reported for a total of 49,598 and 11 new deaths were reported for a total of 946. There were 550 new recoveries reported for a total of 38,531. See stats below:
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|634
|
|Butler
|125
|3
|Floyd
|158
|1
|Franklin
|245
|3
|Hancock
|122
|
|Kossuth
|91
|1
|Mitchell
|79
|1
|Winnebago
|86
|2
|Worth
|67
|1
|Wright
|475
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2082
|14
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|12
|2
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|36
|
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|394
|21
|53.85
|0.6214511041
|Butler
|108
|2
|86.55
|0.864
|Floyd
|121
|11
|64.82
|0.7658227848
|Franklin
|191
|6
|74.89
|0.7795918367
|Hancock
|107
|5
|83.47
|0.8770491803
|Kossuth
|62
|2
|58.33
|0.6813186813
|Mitchell
|67
|
|85.89
|0.8481012658
|Winnebago
|53
|2
|58.44
|0.6162790698
|Worth
|36
|2
|41.53
|0.5373134328
|Wright
|417
|3
|87.36
|0.8778947368
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1556
|54
|69.93
|0.7473583093
|State numbers
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|Cases
|49598
|49186
|412
|Deaths
|946
|935
|11
|Recovered
|38531
|37981
|550