      Breaking News
UPDATED: No Big Ten Football This Fall

Two new COVID deaths reported in Franklin County

Aug 12, 2020 @ 11:07am

The latest updates on COVID-19 in our listening area and statewide:

From Tuesday to Wednesday, there were two new deaths reported in Franklin County bringing our area total to 36. There were 14 new cases reported in our area as well.

Statewide, 412 new cases were reported for a total of 49,598 and 11 new deaths were reported for a total of 946. There were 550 new recoveries reported for a total of 38,531. See stats below:

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 634
Butler 125 3
Floyd 158 1
Franklin 245 3
Hancock 122
Kossuth 91 1
Mitchell 79 1
Winnebago 86 2
Worth 67 1
Wright 475 2
Area Total 2082 14

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 12 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 36

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 394 21 53.85 0.6214511041
Butler 108 2 86.55 0.864
Floyd 121 11 64.82 0.7658227848
Franklin 191 6 74.89 0.7795918367
Hancock 107 5 83.47 0.8770491803
Kossuth 62 2 58.33 0.6813186813
Mitchell 67 85.89 0.8481012658
Winnebago 53 2 58.44 0.6162790698
Worth 36 2 41.53 0.5373134328
Wright 417 3 87.36 0.8778947368
Area Total 1556 54 69.93 0.7473583093

 

State numbers Today Yesterday Change
Cases 49598 49186 412
Deaths 946 935 11
Recovered 38531 37981 550
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team