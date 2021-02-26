Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa

      Breaking News
Feb 26, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new deaths were recorded in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties to bring the pandemic total for the KGLO News listening area to 362. Cerro Gordo County has seen 81 total deaths, 68 with COVID being the underlying cause with the other 13 involving contributing factors. Floyd County’s total number of deaths increased to 40, with 31 of those having COVID as the underlying cause.

The total number of new COVID cases in our listening area in the same 24 hour period were 19, with 32 more people being reported as recovered.

The active COVID case count for our listening area this morning was 1670, 14 fewer than at the same time on Thursday, and 138 less than the 1808 reported last Friday when the Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted their data to include data if a person had multiple positive tests.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 14 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down two from Thursday. Three patients continue to be treated in an intensive care unit, with all three on ventilators. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 81 68 13 1
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 40 31 9 1
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 29 24 5
Kossuth 54 47 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 362 311 51 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5321 5
Butler 1660 1
Floyd 1625 5
Franklin 1183 0
Hancock 1465 0
Kossuth 2074 2
Mitchell 1303 4
Winnebago 1375 2
Worth 692 0
Wright 1794 0
Area Total 18492 19

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4739 12
Butler 1501 4
Floyd 1396 4
Franklin 1035 2
Hancock 1317 1
Kossuth 1820 5
Mitchell 1149
Winnebago 1215 3
Worth 623 1
Wright 1665 0
Area Total 16460 32

 

Active Cases 2/26/21 2/25/21 2/19/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 501 509 544 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 128 131 139 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 189 189 202 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 129 131 146 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 119 120 141 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 200 203 216 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 114 109 114 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 130 131 141 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 62 63 60 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 98 98 105 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1670 1684 1808 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
