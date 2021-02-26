Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the new deaths were recorded in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties to bring the pandemic total for the KGLO News listening area to 362. Cerro Gordo County has seen 81 total deaths, 68 with COVID being the underlying cause with the other 13 involving contributing factors. Floyd County’s total number of deaths increased to 40, with 31 of those having COVID as the underlying cause.
The total number of new COVID cases in our listening area in the same 24 hour period were 19, with 32 more people being reported as recovered.
The active COVID case count for our listening area this morning was 1670, 14 fewer than at the same time on Thursday, and 138 less than the 1808 reported last Friday when the Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted their data to include data if a person had multiple positive tests.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 14 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down two from Thursday. Three patients continue to be treated in an intensive care unit, with all three on ventilators.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|81
|68
|13
|1
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|40
|31
|9
|1
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|29
|24
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|362
|311
|51
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5321
|5
|Butler
|1660
|1
|Floyd
|1625
|5
|Franklin
|1183
|0
|Hancock
|1465
|0
|Kossuth
|2074
|2
|Mitchell
|1303
|4
|Winnebago
|1375
|2
|Worth
|692
|0
|Wright
|1794
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18492
|19
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4739
|12
|Butler
|1501
|4
|Floyd
|1396
|4
|Franklin
|1035
|2
|Hancock
|1317
|1
|Kossuth
|1820
|5
|Mitchell
|1149
|
|Winnebago
|1215
|3
|Worth
|623
|1
|Wright
|1665
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16460
|32
|Active Cases
|2/26/21
|2/25/21
|2/19/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|501
|509
|544
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|128
|131
|139
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|189
|189
|202
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|129
|131
|146
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|119
|120
|141
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|200
|203
|216
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|114
|109
|114
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|130
|131
|141
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|62
|63
|60
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|98
|98
|105
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1670
|1684
|1808
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742