Two new COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa, active case count rises slightly

Mar 10, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Two more deaths have been reported as the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa went up between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the ten-county listening area while 18 more people have recovered.

The two COVID-19-related deaths reported in that same 24 hour time period were one each in Butler and Franklin counties. It brings the listening area’s total number of deaths to 372.

The active case count for the listening area rose from 1637 on Tuesday to 1654 on Wednesday. It’s still lower than the 1670 active cases at the start of the month.

In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported in the same 24 hour time period while eight more people have recovered, moving the active case count number down from 480 to 477.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, six people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with two patients being in an intensive care unit and being on a ventilator. Those hospitalization numbers are the same when compared to Tuesday.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 83 70 13
Butler 32 28 4 1
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1 1
Hancock 31 26 5
Kossuth 55 48 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 372 319 53 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5389 5
Butler 1681 1
Floyd 1651 10
Franklin 1195 1
Hancock 1479 2
Kossuth 2099 6
Mitchell 1328 8
Winnebago 1401 3
Worth 706 0
Wright 1812 0
Area Total 18741 36

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4829 8
Butler 1524 1
Floyd 1411 1
Franklin 1056 0
Hancock 1327 2
Kossuth 1863 0
Mitchell 1154 0
Winnebago 1236 3
Worth 636 2
Wright 1679 1
Area Total 16715 18

 

 

Active Cases 3/10/21 3/9/21 3/5/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 477 480 476 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 125 126 126 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 199 190 192 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 119 119 118 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 121 121 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 181 174 194 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 134 126 121 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 134 134 136 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 62 64 69 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 102 103 102 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1654 1637 1658 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
