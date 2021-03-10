Two new COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa, active case count rises slightly
MASON CITY — Two more deaths have been reported as the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa went up between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the ten-county listening area while 18 more people have recovered.
The two COVID-19-related deaths reported in that same 24 hour time period were one each in Butler and Franklin counties. It brings the listening area’s total number of deaths to 372.
The active case count for the listening area rose from 1637 on Tuesday to 1654 on Wednesday. It’s still lower than the 1670 active cases at the start of the month.
In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported in the same 24 hour time period while eight more people have recovered, moving the active case count number down from 480 to 477.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, six people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with two patients being in an intensive care unit and being on a ventilator. Those hospitalization numbers are the same when compared to Tuesday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|83
|70
|13
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|1
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|1
|Hancock
|31
|26
|5
|
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|372
|319
|53
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5389
|5
|Butler
|1681
|1
|Floyd
|1651
|10
|Franklin
|1195
|1
|Hancock
|1479
|2
|Kossuth
|2099
|6
|Mitchell
|1328
|8
|Winnebago
|1401
|3
|Worth
|706
|0
|Wright
|1812
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18741
|36
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4829
|8
|Butler
|1524
|1
|Floyd
|1411
|1
|Franklin
|1056
|0
|Hancock
|1327
|2
|Kossuth
|1863
|0
|Mitchell
|1154
|0
|Winnebago
|1236
|3
|Worth
|636
|2
|Wright
|1679
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16715
|18
|Active Cases
|3/10/21
|3/9/21
|3/5/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|477
|480
|476
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|125
|126
|126
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|199
|190
|192
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|119
|119
|118
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|121
|121
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|181
|174
|194
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|134
|126
|121
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|134
|134
|136
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|62
|64
|69
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|102
|103
|102
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1654
|1637
|1658
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742