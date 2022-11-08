KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Two new bird flu cases confirmed in Iowa, one new in Wright County

November 8, 2022 10:54AM CST
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza.

The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the third and fourth outbreaks in the state.

There was a backyard outbreak reported October 20th in Dallas County, and a commercial layer flock outbreak in Wright County reported on October 31st.

