Two more incidents of gunfire reported in Mason City Tuesday night
MASON CITY — Mason City police are investigating two more shootings that happened on Tuesday evening.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says in both incidents, single-family homes were struck by a single round fired from a handgun. Residents were home at the time of both shootings, but no one was injured. The first occurred in the 800 block of 15th Southeast at about 8:22 PM, while officers responded shortly after 9 o’clock to a call in the 100 block of South Jefferson.
Brinkley says it’s not known at this time if these shooting incidents are related. Anybody with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Residents in those areas are also being asked to check their video security systems for any images or video that may have been captured in either location during either time period. If you have images or video, Brinkley asks that you call the department so they can review it.
This is at least the sixth report of a gunfire incident in Mason City since the start of April.