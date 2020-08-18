      Weather Alert

Two more deaths in Franklin County from COVID-19

Aug 18, 2020 @ 11:02am

DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Franklin County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the deaths were reported to bring Franklin County’s death toll to 15. A total of 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic, with 19 being in Cerro Gordo County, three in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock, and one in Wright.

14 new cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin, two each in Hancock and Wright, and single cases in Butler and Floyd — to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2287.

50 more people have been reported as recovered — 23 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Franklin; four each in Butler and Wright; three each in Floyd and Kossuth; and two each in Hancock, Winnebago and Wright — to bring the total number of recovered in the area to 1756. There are 489 active cases in the listening area, down 39 from 11 o’clock on Monday.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: eight more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 987; 307 more cases were confirmed to bring the total to 52,924; 824 more people recovered were reported to bring that total to 41,514.

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 19
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 15 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 42 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 691 4
Butler 141 1
Floyd 179 1
Franklin 271 4
Hancock 129 2
Kossuth 106
Mitchell 83
Winnebago 118
Worth 71
Wright 498 2
Area Total 2287 14

 

 

Active Cases
% of total cases active
Cerro Gordo 198 28.65
Butler 19 13.48
Floyd 28 15.64
Franklin 38 14.02
Hancock 9 6.98
Kossuth 34 32.08
Mitchell 14 16.87
Winnebago 54 45.76
Worth 22 30.98
Wright 73 14.65
Area Total 489 21.38

 

July-Aug case count
 Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 589 85.23
Butler 47 94 66.67
Floyd 66 113 63.12
Franklin 77 194 71.58
Hancock 47 82 63.56
Kossuth 32 74 69.81
Mitchell 29 54 65.06
Winnebago 26 92 77.96
Worth 15 56 78.87
Wright 370 128 25.7
Area Total 811 1476 64.53

 

 

