Two more deaths in Franklin County from COVID-19
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Franklin County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the deaths were reported to bring Franklin County’s death toll to 15. A total of 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic, with 19 being in Cerro Gordo County, three in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock, and one in Wright.
14 new cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin, two each in Hancock and Wright, and single cases in Butler and Floyd — to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2287.
50 more people have been reported as recovered — 23 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Franklin; four each in Butler and Wright; three each in Floyd and Kossuth; and two each in Hancock, Winnebago and Wright — to bring the total number of recovered in the area to 1756. There are 489 active cases in the listening area, down 39 from 11 o’clock on Monday.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: eight more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 987; 307 more cases were confirmed to bring the total to 52,924; 824 more people recovered were reported to bring that total to 41,514.
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|19
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|15
|2
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|42
|2
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|691
|4
|Butler
|141
|1
|Floyd
|179
|1
|Franklin
|271
|4
|Hancock
|129
|2
|Kossuth
|106
|
|Mitchell
|83
|
|Winnebago
|118
|
|Worth
|71
|
|Wright
|498
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2287
|14
|
|Active Cases
|
|Cerro Gordo
|198
|28.65
|Butler
|19
|13.48
|Floyd
|28
|15.64
|Franklin
|38
|14.02
|Hancock
|9
|6.98
|Kossuth
|34
|32.08
|Mitchell
|14
|16.87
|Winnebago
|54
|45.76
|Worth
|22
|30.98
|Wright
|73
|14.65
|
|
|
|Area Total
|489
|21.38
|
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|589
|85.23
|Butler
|47
|94
|66.67
|Floyd
|66
|113
|63.12
|Franklin
|77
|194
|71.58
|Hancock
|47
|82
|63.56
|Kossuth
|32
|74
|69.81
|Mitchell
|29
|54
|65.06
|Winnebago
|26
|92
|77.96
|Worth
|15
|56
|78.87
|Wright
|370
|128
|25.7
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|1476
|64.53