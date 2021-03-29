      Weather Alert

Two more COVID-related deaths over the weekend reported in north-central Iowa

Mar 29, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend as the listening area’s active case count slightly rose.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, the new deaths were reported in Butler and Wright counties. It brings the total number of north-central Iowa COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 385.

Over the weekend, 39 new cases of COVID were identified in north-central Iowa while 31 more people were reported as recovered. That brings the active case count from the listening area up from 1689 on Friday to 1695 on Monday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are hospitalized with COVID, a number that’s been steady since late last week. No patients are currently in an intensive care unit.

 

(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 33 29 4 1
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 34 27 7 1
Area Total 385 326 59 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5463 9
Butler 1698 0
Floyd 1679 4
Franklin 1209 4
Hancock 1501 3
Kossuth 2181 8
Mitchell 1353 6
Winnebago 1433 3
Worth 716 0
Wright 1831 2
Area Total 19064 39

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4892 8
Butler 1545 5
Floyd 1430 2
Franklin 1064 1
Hancock 1340 0
Kossuth 1923 4
Mitchell 1169 3
Winnebago 1263 4
Worth 655 4
Wright 1703 0
Area Total 16984 31

 

 

Active Cases 3/26/21 3/26/21 3/19/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Friday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 486 485 485 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 120 126 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 208 206 205 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 124 121 123 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 128 125 122 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 200 196 185 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 143 140 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 139 140 141 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 53 57 57 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 94 93 95 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1695 1689 1675 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

Hospitalized Monday Sunday Friday
Total 5 5 5
ICU 0 0 0
Ventilator 0 0 0
Admitted last 24 hours 1 0 0
