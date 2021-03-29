Two more COVID-related deaths over the weekend reported in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend as the listening area’s active case count slightly rose.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, the new deaths were reported in Butler and Wright counties. It brings the total number of north-central Iowa COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 385.
Over the weekend, 39 new cases of COVID were identified in north-central Iowa while 31 more people were reported as recovered. That brings the active case count from the listening area up from 1689 on Friday to 1695 on Monday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, five people are hospitalized with COVID, a number that’s been steady since late last week. No patients are currently in an intensive care unit.
(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|33
|29
|4
|1
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|34
|27
|7
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|385
|326
|59
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5463
|9
|Butler
|1698
|0
|Floyd
|1679
|4
|Franklin
|1209
|4
|Hancock
|1501
|3
|Kossuth
|2181
|8
|Mitchell
|1353
|6
|Winnebago
|1433
|3
|Worth
|716
|0
|Wright
|1831
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19064
|39
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4892
|8
|Butler
|1545
|5
|Floyd
|1430
|2
|Franklin
|1064
|1
|Hancock
|1340
|0
|Kossuth
|1923
|4
|Mitchell
|1169
|3
|Winnebago
|1263
|4
|Worth
|655
|4
|Wright
|1703
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16984
|31
|Active Cases
|3/26/21
|3/26/21
|3/19/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Friday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|486
|485
|485
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|120
|126
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|208
|206
|205
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|124
|121
|123
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|128
|125
|122
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|200
|196
|185
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|143
|140
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|139
|140
|141
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|53
|57
|57
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|94
|93
|95
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1695
|1689
|1675
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Monday
|Sunday
|Friday
|Total
|5
|5
|5
|ICU
|0
|0
|0
|Ventilator
|0
|0
|0
|Admitted last 24 hours
|1
|0
|0