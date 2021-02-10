      Weather Alert
Two more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa

Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:01am

Two more north-central Iowans have died due to COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, the deaths were reported in Butler and Hancock counties. The deaths bring Butler County’s death total up to 30, Hancock County’s to 27, and the listening area’s pandemic death total to 346.

In the same 24-hour period, 34 more north-central Iowans were reported to have COVID-19 while 65 more people have recovered. The active COVID case count dropped from 1104 on Tuesday to 1071 on Wednesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 16 new cases were identified while 17 more people have recovered, edging down the county’s active case count from 305 to 304.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 16 COVID patients are hospitalized, down two from Tuesday. For the fourth straight day, no patients are in an intensive care unit.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 77 65 12
Butler 30 27 3 1
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 27 22 5 1
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 30 25 5
Area Total 346 299 47 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4898 16
Butler 1557 2
Floyd 1454 5
Franklin 1078 2
Hancock 1355 0
Kossuth 1908 4
Mitchell 1184 1
Winnebago 1262 2
Worth 639 0
Wright 1698 2
Area Total 17033 34

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4517 17
Butler 1426 4
Floyd 1335 3
Franklin 980 8
Hancock 1255 3
Kossuth 1672 13
Mitchell 1116 5
Winnebago 1140 3
Worth 584 3
Wright 1591 6
Area Total 15616 65

 

 

Active Cases 2/10/21 2/9/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 304 305 345 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 101 104 137 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 81 79 89 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 79 85 97 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 73 77 90 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 184 193 235 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 29 33 63 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 92 93 105 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 51 54 61 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 77 81 100 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1071 1104 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
