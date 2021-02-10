Two more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa
Two more north-central Iowans have died due to COVID-19.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, the deaths were reported in Butler and Hancock counties. The deaths bring Butler County’s death total up to 30, Hancock County’s to 27, and the listening area’s pandemic death total to 346.
In the same 24-hour period, 34 more north-central Iowans were reported to have COVID-19 while 65 more people have recovered. The active COVID case count dropped from 1104 on Tuesday to 1071 on Wednesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 16 new cases were identified while 17 more people have recovered, edging down the county’s active case count from 305 to 304.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 16 COVID patients are hospitalized, down two from Tuesday. For the fourth straight day, no patients are in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|77
|65
|12
|
|Butler
|30
|27
|3
|1
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|27
|22
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|30
|25
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|346
|299
|47
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4898
|16
|Butler
|1557
|2
|Floyd
|1454
|5
|Franklin
|1078
|2
|Hancock
|1355
|0
|Kossuth
|1908
|4
|Mitchell
|1184
|1
|Winnebago
|1262
|2
|Worth
|639
|0
|Wright
|1698
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17033
|34
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4517
|17
|Butler
|1426
|4
|Floyd
|1335
|3
|Franklin
|980
|8
|Hancock
|1255
|3
|Kossuth
|1672
|13
|Mitchell
|1116
|5
|Winnebago
|1140
|3
|Worth
|584
|3
|Wright
|1591
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15616
|65
|Active Cases
|2/10/21
|2/9/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|304
|305
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|101
|104
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|81
|79
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|79
|85
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|73
|77
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|184
|193
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|29
|33
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|92
|93
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|51
|54
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|77
|81
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1071
|1104
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742