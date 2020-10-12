Two more COVID-19 related deaths in listening area over the weekend
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the deaths were reported between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning in Hancock and Winnebago counties.
It brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 73. 23 of those deaths have happened in Cerro Gordo County, 18 in Franklin, 16 in Winnebago, nine in Floyd, four in Hancock, two in Butler and one in Wright.
79 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the listening area over the weekend while 80 new recoveries were reported. The number of active cases stayed steady at 767 compared to 11 o’clock on Friday morning.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 8.3%, higher than the 7.9% at 11 o’clock Friday morning.
Looking at the same 48-hour time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning statewide: 27 more people were reported dead from COVID-19 for a total of 1460; 2597 more cases were identified for a total of 99,638; 1219 more had been reported as recovered for a total of 76,260.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|9
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|1
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|73
|2
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1179
|10
|Butler
|322
|14
|Floyd
|390
|2
|Franklin
|362
|2
|Hancock
|247
|8
|Kossuth
|374
|15
|Mitchell
|209
|5
|Winnebago
|363
|4
|Worth
|119
|2
|Wright
|657
|17
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4222
|79
|
|
|Active Cases 10/9/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|195
|203
|192
|Butler
|35
|33
|20
|Floyd
|32
|32
|48
|Franklin
|19
|19
|18
|Hancock
|40
|30
|21
|Kossuth
|182
|177
|161
|Mitchell
|39
|40
|69
|Winnebago
|103
|120
|119
|Worth
|23
|21
|27
|Wright
|99
|92
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|767
|767
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|961
|18
|Butler
|285
|12
|Floyd
|349
|2
|Franklin
|325
|2
|Hancock
|203
|
|Kossuth
|192
|10
|Mitchell
|170
|6
|Winnebago
|244
|20
|Worth
|96
|
|Wright
|557
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3382
|80
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|7.2
|Butler
|9.2
|Floyd
|7.4
|Franklin
|3.3
|Hancock
|9.3
|Kossuth
|11.8
|Mitchell
|3.6
|Winnebago
|9.6
|Worth
|4.8
|Wright
|13.4
|
|
|Area Average
|8.3