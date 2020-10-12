      Weather Alert

Two more COVID-19 related deaths in listening area over the weekend

Oct 12, 2020 @ 4:00am

DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area. According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the deaths were reported between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning in Hancock and Winnebago counties.

It brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 73. 23 of those deaths have happened in Cerro Gordo County, 18 in Franklin, 16 in Winnebago, nine in Floyd, four in Hancock, two in Butler and one in Wright.

79 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the listening area over the weekend while 80 new recoveries were reported. The number of active cases stayed steady at 767 compared to 11 o’clock on Friday morning.

The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 8.3%, higher than the 7.9% at 11 o’clock Friday morning. 

Looking at the same 48-hour time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning statewide: 27 more people were reported dead from COVID-19 for a total of 1460; 2597 more cases were identified for a total of 99,638; 1219 more had been reported as recovered for a total of 76,260.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 9
Franklin 18
Hancock 4 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 73 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1179 10
Butler 322 14
Floyd 390 2
Franklin 362 2
Hancock 247 8
Kossuth 374 15
Mitchell 209 5
Winnebago 363 4
Worth 119 2
Wright 657 17
Area Total 4222 79

 

 

Active Cases 10/11/20
 Active Cases 10/9/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 195 203 192
Butler 35 33 20
Floyd 32 32 48
Franklin 19 19 18
Hancock 40 30 21
Kossuth 182 177 161
Mitchell 39 40 69
Winnebago 103 120 119
Worth 23 21 27
Wright 99 92 67
Area Total 767 767 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 961 18
Butler 285 12
Floyd 349 2
Franklin 325 2
Hancock 203
Kossuth 192 10
Mitchell 170 6
Winnebago 244 20
Worth 96
Wright 557 10
Area Total 3382 80

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 7.2
Butler 9.2
Floyd 7.4
Franklin 3.3
Hancock 9.3
Kossuth 11.8
Mitchell 3.6
Winnebago 9.6
Worth 4.8
Wright 13.4
Area Average 8.3

 

 

