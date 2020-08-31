Two more COVID-19 deaths in listening area over the weekend, active cases in north-central Iowa up by more than 50
MASON CITY — Two deaths and more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the weekend.
In the time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 82 more cases were reported in our area — 33 in Cerro Gordo; 17 in Butler; 13 in Mitchell; five in Winnebago; four in Hancock; three each in Floyd and Wright; and two each in Franklin and Kossuth — to bring the total since the pandemic started to 2667.
There were 626 active cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 56 more than 11 o’clock on Friday morning — 236 in Cerro Gordo; 85 in Wright; 73 in Winnebago; 44 in Butler; 41 in Kossuth; 40 in Floyd; 33 in Franklin; 31 in Mitchell; 26 in Hancock; and 17 in Worth.
Two more deaths in our area were reported, one each in Franklin and Winnebago, to bring the area’s total since the pandemic started to 53.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|17
|1
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|8
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|53
|2
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|821
|33
|Butler
|201
|17
|Floyd
|214
|3
|Franklin
|295
|2
|Hancock
|154
|4
|Kossuth
|120
|2
|Mitchell
|107
|13
|Winnebago
|159
|5
|Worth
|79
|
|Wright
|517
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2667
|82
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|236
|Butler
|44
|Floyd
|40
|Franklin
|33
|Hancock
|26
|Kossuth
|41
|Mitchell
|31
|Winnebago
|73
|Worth
|17
|Wright
|85
|
|
|Area Total
|626
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|565
|12
|Butler
|155
|8
|Floyd
|171
|
|Franklin
|245
|
|Hancock
|126
|1
|Kossuth
|79
|
|Mitchell
|76
|
|Winnebago
|78
|2
|Worth
|62
|1
|Wright
|431
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1988
|24