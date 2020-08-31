      Weather Alert

Two more COVID-19 deaths in listening area over the weekend, active cases in north-central Iowa up by more than 50

Aug 31, 2020 @ 5:52am

MASON CITY — Two deaths and more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the weekend.

In the time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 82 more cases were reported in our area — 33 in Cerro Gordo; 17 in Butler; 13 in Mitchell; five in Winnebago; four in Hancock; three each in Floyd and Wright; and two each in Franklin and Kossuth — to bring the total since the pandemic started to 2667.

There were 626 active cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 56 more than 11 o’clock on Friday morning — 236 in Cerro Gordo; 85 in Wright; 73 in Winnebago; 44 in Butler; 41 in Kossuth; 40 in Floyd; 33 in Franklin; 31 in Mitchell; 26 in Hancock; and 17 in Worth.

Two more deaths in our area were reported, one each in Franklin and Winnebago, to bring the area’s total since the pandemic started to 53.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 8 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 53 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 821 33
Butler 201 17
Floyd 214 3
Franklin 295 2
Hancock 154 4
Kossuth 120 2
Mitchell 107 13
Winnebago 159 5
Worth 79
Wright 517 3
Area Total 2667 82

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 236
Butler 44
Floyd 40
Franklin 33
Hancock 26
Kossuth 41
Mitchell 31
Winnebago 73
Worth 17
Wright 85
Area Total 626

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 565 12
Butler 155 8
Floyd 171
Franklin 245
Hancock 126 1
Kossuth 79
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 78 2
Worth 62 1
Wright 431
Area Total 1988 24
