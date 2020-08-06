      Weather Alert

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County

Aug 6, 2020 @ 11:08am

DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic crosses over the 900 mark.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, Franklin County has had two more cases identified to bring to eight the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county. It brings the area’s number of coronavirus victims to 32, with 17 deaths previously reported in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright County.

13 more deaths statewide in the same 24-hour period brings the state’s death toll to 906.

21 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the same time period — seven in Cerro Gordo; four each in Butler and Wright; three in Kossuth; two in Floyd; and one in Franklin — to bring the number of area cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 1939. 1128 of those cases have been identified since July 1st, or 58.2%.

50 more people have recovered in the area to bring the area total to 1312, or 67.7%. 

647 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to bring the state total to 47,137. 815 more people have recovered to bring the total to 35,475, or 75.3%.

 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 8 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 32

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 589 7
Butler 119 4
Floyd 133 2
Franklin 228 1
Hancock 118
Kossuth 82 3
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 76
Worth 65
Wright 451 4
Area Total 1939 21

 

 

July/Aug case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 487 82.68
Butler 47 72 60.5
Floyd 66 67 50.37
Franklin 77 151 66.22
Hancock 47 71 60.16
Kossuth 32 50 60.97
Mitchell 29 49 62.82
Winnebago 26 50 65.79
Worth 15 50 76.92
Wright 370 81 17.96
Area Total 811 1128 58.17

 

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 294 27 49.95
Butler 101 4 84.87
Floyd 91 68.42
Franklin 159 6 69.74
Hancock 96 3 81.35
Kossuth 44 2 53.65
Mitchell 67 85.89
Winnebago 38 2 50
Worth 24 2 39.92
Wright 398 4 88.24
Area Total 1312 50 67.67

 

