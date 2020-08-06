Two more COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic crosses over the 900 mark.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, Franklin County has had two more cases identified to bring to eight the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county. It brings the area’s number of coronavirus victims to 32, with 17 deaths previously reported in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright County.
13 more deaths statewide in the same 24-hour period brings the state’s death toll to 906.
21 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the same time period — seven in Cerro Gordo; four each in Butler and Wright; three in Kossuth; two in Floyd; and one in Franklin — to bring the number of area cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 1939. 1128 of those cases have been identified since July 1st, or 58.2%.
50 more people have recovered in the area to bring the area total to 1312, or 67.7%.
647 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to bring the state total to 47,137. 815 more people have recovered to bring the total to 35,475, or 75.3%.
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|8
|2
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|32
|
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|589
|7
|Butler
|119
|4
|Floyd
|133
|2
|Franklin
|228
|1
|Hancock
|118
|
|Kossuth
|82
|3
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|76
|
|Worth
|65
|
|Wright
|451
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1939
|21
|July/Aug case count
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|487
|82.68
|Butler
|47
|72
|60.5
|Floyd
|66
|67
|50.37
|Franklin
|77
|151
|66.22
|Hancock
|47
|71
|60.16
|Kossuth
|32
|50
|60.97
|Mitchell
|29
|49
|62.82
|Winnebago
|26
|50
|65.79
|Worth
|15
|50
|76.92
|Wright
|370
|81
|17.96
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|1128
|58.17
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|294
|27
|49.95
|Butler
|101
|4
|84.87
|Floyd
|91
|
|68.42
|Franklin
|159
|6
|69.74
|Hancock
|96
|3
|81.35
|Kossuth
|44
|2
|53.65
|Mitchell
|67
|
|85.89
|Winnebago
|38
|2
|50
|Worth
|24
|2
|39.92
|Wright
|398
|4
|88.24
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1312
|50
|67.67