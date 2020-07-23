Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cerro Gordo County
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Cerro Gordo County. In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports the deaths, bringing the death toll in Cerro Gordo County up to 16. 26 total deaths have been reported in our immediate listening area, with three previous deaths reported in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd, and Hancock; and one in Wright.
55 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our area in the same 24-hour period — 23 in Cerro Gordo; 11 in Franklin; seven in Hancock; four in Wright; three in Butler; two each in Kossuth and Mitchell; and single cases in Floyd, Winnebago and Worth.
That brings the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1590 — 480 in Cerro Gordo; 424 in Wright; 157 in Franklin; 96 in Floyd; 93 in Hancock; 88 in Butler; 73 in Kossuth; 72 in Mitchell; 60 in Winnebago; and 47 in Worth. Of those 1590 total cases, 779 have been reported since July 1st, or 49%.
36 more people from the area have recovered for a total of 874, or 55%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period — seven more deaths were reported to bring the total to 815; 716 more cases were reported for a total of 40,509; 256 more people have recovered for a total of 28,863, or 71%.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|480
|23
|Butler
|88
|3
|Floyd
|96
|1
|Franklin
|157
|11
|Hancock
|93
|7
|Kossuth
|73
|2
|Mitchell
|72
|2
|Winnebago
|60
|1
|Worth
|47
|1
|Wright
|424
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1590
|55
|July Total
|779
|49%
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|16
|2
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|3
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|26
|2
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|124
|15
|25.8
|Butler
|67
|2
|76.1
|Floyd
|68
|2
|70.8
|Franklin
|77
|1
|49
|Hancock
|60
|
|64.5
|Kossuth
|32
|
|43.8
|Mitchell
|46
|
|63.9
|Winnebago
|27
|1
|45
|Worth
|11
|1
|23.4
|Wright
|362
|4
|85.4
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|874
|26
|54.97