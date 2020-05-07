      Weather Alert

Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area

May 7, 2020 @ 12:10pm

655 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, for a total now of 11,059

12 more deaths today, total now of 231

463 new cases that have totally recovered, for a total now of 4266

 

Two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area, one case each in Butler and Franklin counties. That now brings the total number of cases in our listening area to 51: 14 in Cerro Gordo; 11 in Butler; seven in Franklin; five in Wright; three cases each in Hancock, Mitchell and Winnebago; two cases in Floyd and one in Worth.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved