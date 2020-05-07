Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area
655 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, for a total now of 11,059
12 more deaths today, total now of 231
463 new cases that have totally recovered, for a total now of 4266
Two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area, one case each in Butler and Franklin counties. That now brings the total number of cases in our listening area to 51: 14 in Cerro Gordo; 11 in Butler; seven in Franklin; five in Wright; three cases each in Hancock, Mitchell and Winnebago; two cases in Floyd and one in Worth.