Two more cases of COVID-19 in listening area, 41 total cases confirmed, 23 recovered, four remain hospitalized

May 1, 2020 @ 12:22pm

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds announced 739 more lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total now of 7884. Eight more deaths were reported for a total now of 170. Today’s report shows 202 more cases have recovered for a total of 2899.

Two more local cases of COVID-19 have been identified, an elderly person in Franklin County and an elderly person in Mitchell County. There’s been 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area — 14 of those cases in Cerro Gordo; nine in Butler; three each in Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Wright; two each in Kossuth and Winnebago; and single cases in Floyd and Worth counties.

Of those 41 cases, 23 have recovered while four remain hospitalized. 

Confirmed Cases Child Adult (18-40) Middle (40-60) Older (60-80) Elderly (81+) Total Deaths Recovered Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 2 6 6 14 12 1
Butler 3 4 2 9 1
Floyd 1 1 1
Franklin 1 1 1 3 1
Hancock 1 2 3 2 1
Kossuth 1 1 2 1
Mitchell 2 1 3 2 1
Winnebago 1 1 2 2
Worth 1 1 1
Wright 2 1 3 1
Area Total 0 10 18 11 2 41 0 23 4

 

