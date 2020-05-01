Two more cases of COVID-19 in listening area, 41 total cases confirmed, 23 recovered, four remain hospitalized
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds announced 739 more lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total now of 7884. Eight more deaths were reported for a total now of 170. Today’s report shows 202 more cases have recovered for a total of 2899.
Two more local cases of COVID-19 have been identified, an elderly person in Franklin County and an elderly person in Mitchell County. There’s been 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area — 14 of those cases in Cerro Gordo; nine in Butler; three each in Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Wright; two each in Kossuth and Winnebago; and single cases in Floyd and Worth counties.
Of those 41 cases, 23 have recovered while four remain hospitalized.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|1
|Butler
|
|3
|4
|2
|
|
|9
|
|1
|
|Floyd
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|1
|
|3
|
|1
|
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Winnebago
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|
|Wright
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|10
|18
|11
|2
|
|41
|0
|23
|4