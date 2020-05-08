Two more cases of COVID-19 in listening area — 398 more cases in Iowa, 12 more deaths
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 398 more cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa. The number of cases in Iowa now totals 11,457.
12 more deaths have been reported for a total of 243.
419 more people are now reported as recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 4685
Two more cases have been reported in our immediate listening area, one each in Butler and Wright counties. That brings the total number of cases in our area to 53: 14 in Cerro Gordo County; 12 in Butler; seven in Franklin; six in Wright; three each in Hancock, Mitchell and Winnebago; and two cases each in Floyd and Kossuth counties.