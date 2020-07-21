Two more area COVID-19 deaths — 50 new cases reported
DES MOINES — Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.
In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, one more death had been reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in Cerro Gordo County, while Franklin County is reporting its first death. That brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 21 — 13 in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and single deaths in Franklin and Wright.
50 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — 18 in Cerro Gordo; 10 in Franklin; seven in Hancock; five in Worth; three each in Butler and Kossuth; two in Winnebago; and single new cases in Mitchell and Wright.
That brings the area total since the start of the pandemic to 1522 — 453 in Cerro Gordo; 417 in Wright; 145 in Franklin; 94 in Floyd; 84 each in Butler and Hancock; 71 in Kossuth; 68 in Mitchell; 60 in Winnebago; and 46 in Worth. 711 of those 1522 cases have been identified since July 1st, or almost 47%.
21 more cases have been listed as recovered in our area — five in Wright; four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three in Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Winnebago — to make for a total of 834 recovered, or 55%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — six more deaths were reported for a total now of 799; 503 more cases were identified to bring the total to 39,420; 347 more people have recovered for a total of 28,319.
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|13
|1
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|1
|1
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|21
|2
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|453
|18
|Butler
|84
|3
|Floyd
|94
|
|Franklin
|145
|10
|Hancock
|84
|7
|Kossuth
|71
|3
|Mitchell
|68
|1
|Winnebago
|60
|2
|Worth
|46
|5
|Wright
|417
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1522
|50
|July Total
|711
|
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|107
|4
|Butler
|65
|1
|Floyd
|66
|
|Franklin
|74
|4
|Hancock
|58
|1
|Kossuth
|32
|2
|Mitchell
|44
|3
|Winnebago
|26
|1
|Worth
|10
|
|Wright
|352
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|834
|21