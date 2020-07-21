      Weather Alert

Two more area COVID-19 deaths — 50 new cases reported

Jul 21, 2020 @ 11:20am

DES MOINES — Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, one more death had been reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in Cerro Gordo County, while Franklin County is reporting its first death. That brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 21 — 13 in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and single deaths in Franklin and Wright.

50 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — 18 in Cerro Gordo; 10 in Franklin; seven in Hancock; five in Worth; three each in Butler and Kossuth; two in Winnebago; and single new cases in Mitchell and Wright.

That brings the area total since the start of the pandemic to 1522 — 453 in Cerro Gordo; 417 in Wright; 145 in Franklin; 94 in Floyd; 84 each in Butler and Hancock; 71 in Kossuth; 68 in Mitchell; 60 in Winnebago; and 46 in Worth. 711 of those 1522 cases have been identified since July 1st, or almost 47%.

21 more cases have been listed as recovered in our area — five in Wright; four each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three in Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Winnebago — to make for a total of 834 recovered, or 55%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — six more deaths were reported for a total now of 799; 503 more cases were identified to bring the total to 39,420; 347 more people have recovered for a total of 28,319.

 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 13 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 1 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 21 2

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 453 18
Butler 84 3
Floyd 94
Franklin 145 10
Hancock 84 7
Kossuth 71 3
Mitchell 68 1
Winnebago 60 2
Worth 46 5
Wright 417 1
Area Total 1522 50
July Total 711

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 107 4
Butler 65 1
Floyd 66
Franklin 74 4
Hancock 58 1
Kossuth 32 2
Mitchell 44 3
Winnebago 26 1
Worth 10
Wright 352 5
Area Total 834 21
