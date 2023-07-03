Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd

FLOYD — Two people are dead after a fatal two-vehicle accident on the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County on Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the 209 mile marker near Floyd at about 3:50 PM. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland of Minneapolis was eastbound on the highway when she crossed the center line, then took action to return to her lane.

A vehicle traveling westbound driven by 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia Minnesota took evasive action to avoid Stangland’s car and a head-on collision took place.

York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy of Golden Valley Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York of Waconia were injured and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.