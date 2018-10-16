Two middle school students charged with making threat to Osage Community School District

OSAGE — Authorities have released more details including that charges have been filed after a threat over the weekend to the Osage Community School District.

Police Chief Brian Wright in a statement says the threat was made known to school staff late last Friday evening, with the threat involving violence with firearms against students and staff. Wright says the alleged threat was made verbally by two middle school students.

The juveniles were taken into custody with both being charged with the Class D felony of making terroristic threats. A detention hearing was held on Monday in Mitchell County court, with Wright saying the juveniles will continue to be held in juvenile detention.

Wright says while charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing by his department as well as the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department along with the Osage schools and the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office.