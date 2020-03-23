Two men arrested in connection with Newman school burglary
MASON CITY — Mason City police say they’ve arrested two people in connection with a break-in at the Newman Catholic schools.
Police on Friday morning investigated a burglary at the school where it was determined that about $17,000 in tools and educational equipment were missing. Surveillance equipment at the school showed two subjects entering the locked building and gathering several items from throughout the building, which were then loaded into a vehicle and driven away by the pair.
Search warrants were served at two separate residences by the Special Operations Group of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force on Sunday morning, with two men being arrested, and several of the stolen items being recovered.
37-year-old Nathanial Pope and 49-year-old Eric Francis of Mason City were both charged with third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. Francis also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mason City Police Department Lt. Mike Lillquist says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. If you have any information regarding the burglary or know where any of the stolen items may be, you are asked to contact police at 421-3636.