      Weather Alert
HIGH WIND WATCH From Wednesday Afternoon Into late Wednesday night For Cerro Gordo, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell And Mower MN.

Two Mason City men arrested on drug charges

Dec 13, 2021 @ 11:26am
Daniel Judon

CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clear Lake over the weekend.

A criminal complaint states that a Clear Lake police officer made the traffic stop for a speeding violation at about 3:40 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North 32nd Street and State Highway 122. The complaint states the officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and during a search, they allegedly found $2000 in small denominations in the center console, while in the trunk they found a black zippered bag containing a baggie with 6.2 grams of cocaine, two more baggies of marijuana weighing just under 17 grams, a digital scale, and a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

19-year-old Arthur Lang and 24-year-old Daniel Judon were both charged with two felony controlled substance violations and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

The pair are due in court for their preliminary hearing on December 22nd.

 

Daniel Judon
Arthur Lang
For the latest

Trending
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Mason City
Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home pleads guilty to a lesser charge
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Winter Storm Watch for portions of north-central Iowa for Friday afternoon-evening
Connect With Us