Two Mason City men arrested on drug charges
Daniel Judon
CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clear Lake over the weekend.
A criminal complaint states that a Clear Lake police officer made the traffic stop for a speeding violation at about 3:40 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North 32nd Street and State Highway 122. The complaint states the officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and during a search, they allegedly found $2000 in small denominations in the center console, while in the trunk they found a black zippered bag containing a baggie with 6.2 grams of cocaine, two more baggies of marijuana weighing just under 17 grams, a digital scale, and a loaded .22 caliber handgun.
19-year-old Arthur Lang and 24-year-old Daniel Judon were both charged with two felony controlled substance violations and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
The pair are due in court for their preliminary hearing on December 22nd.