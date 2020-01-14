Two Mason City businesses ticketed for selling alcohol to minors
MASON CITY — Employees at two Mason City businesses have been fined after selling alcohol to minors.
The Mason City Police Department on Saturday conducted alcohol compliance checks at eight local businesses, with two of them selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
The two employees ticketed for selling to minors were: 19-year-old Kylie Frazier, who was working at the YesWay at 1920 South Federal; and 53-year-old Michelle Dunn, who was working at the Kwik Star at 1520 South Federal.
The fine for selling alcohol to a minor is $735.
Mason City police remind liquor retailers to always verify that customers are of the legal age before selling them alcohol, and when in doubt, request identification to verify the purchaser’s date of birth.