Two local statehouse districts have contested primary races in June

DES MOINES — Unless someone files before this evening’s deadline, there currently are two local statehouse contests that have contested primary elections:

== In House District 60, four-term Republican Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood is being challenged for the Republican nomination by John Rosenfeld of Clear Lake. No candidate had filed for the Democratic nomination for this seat, which includes Clear Lake and Ventura and the western portions of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell counties, and the far northwestern corner of Floyd County including Nora Springs and Rockford.

== In Senate District 30, incumbent Waylon Brown of Osage is being challenged by Doug Campbell of Mason City for the Republican nomination. Rich Lorence of Mason City is the only candidate who has filed for the Democratic nomination. Senate District 30 includes all of Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell counties as well as the northwestern corner of Floyd County.

The other local statehouse races are uncontested for the June primary:

== Senate District 28 has Republican incumbent Dennis Guth being challenged by Democrat Cynthia Paschen of Jewell in the district that covers all of Franklin, Wright, Hancock, Hamilton and Humboldt counties as well as the far northwestern portion of Story County.

== House District 59 has Democrat Jeremy True and Republican Christian Hermanson both of Mason City vying for the seat being vacated by Sharon Steckman, who announced earlier this year she would not run for re-election. The district includes Mason City as well as the communities and surrounding areas of Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Rockwell, and Swaledale.

== House District 58 has Republican incumbent Charley Thomson being challenged by Ionia Democrat Gail Allison for the district that includes most of Floyd County, all of Chickasaw County, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County.

== House District 56 has Republican incumbent Mark Thompson of Clarion being challenged by Democrat Kyle Kruse of Hardy in the district that covers all of Hancock and Humboldt counties as well as the northwestern three-quarters of Wright County.

== In House District 55, Republican incumbent Shannon Latham of Sheffield is currently unopposed for both the GOP nomination as well as the general election as no Democrat has filed for the seat that covers all of Franklin and Hamilton counties, the southeastern portion of Wright County, and the far northwestern corner of Story County.

== In House District 9, Republican incumbent Henry Stone of Forest City is being challenged by Democrat Christian Schlaerth of Forest City in the district that includes all of Winnebago and Emmet counties as well as the eastern and northern portions of Kossuth County.

The filing period for county-level offices ends next Friday. The primary election will take place on June 4th.