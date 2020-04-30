Two lawsuits filed over “Iowa One Call” violations in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office this week filed two lawsuits in Cerro Gordo County over alleged violations of the state’s “Iowa One Call” law, with one of the lawsuits being resolved through the paying of a civil penalty.
== In the first lawsuit, Yohn Co. of Clear Lake was accused of failing to provide a 48-hour notice of a planned excavation on several occasions in Clear Lake in 2018 and 2019 and proceeded with the excavations without having the underground facilities located and marked. During several of the excavations, Yohn Co. failed to exercise due care when conducting the excavations and the company’s equipment hit and damaged natural gas pipelines. The company failed to notify the owner or operator of the natural gas pipeline of the damage in one instance. Yohn Co. agreed to resolve the matter with a consent decree, with the company admitting to the violations and paying a $7500 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations.
== In a pending case, Muscatine Utility on two separate occasions is accused of conducting excavations to install cable and internet service in Mason City and hit and damaged half-inch diameter natural gas pipelines under 60 pounds per square inch of pressure. During the first excavation, Muscatine Utility failed to notify the owner or operator of the natural gas pipeline of the damage and attempted to repair one of the gas lines themselves. During the second excavation, the company used heavy equipment in the tolerance zone of a marked utility, resulting in damage to the utility.
Iowa’s One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call center for locating underground utilities.