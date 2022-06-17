      Breaking News
Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

Two Killed In Alabama Church Shooting

Jun 17, 2022 @ 6:22am

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody.

The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack.

The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night.

The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

For the latest

Trending
Suspended sentence for Mason City man guilty of shooting another person in the leg
Charles City woman charged with theft, prohibited acts involving a controlled substance
Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa
Garner man injured in crash that kills Algona man Sunday night
Charles City man pleads guilty to enticing minor
Connect With Us